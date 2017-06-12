12/06/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

For 61 years, a group of men and women from around the area have gathered together to create Christmas joy in the form in music.

This coming weekend, the Knife River Chorale will again be putting on its annual performance. This year, the concert is titled, “Were You There On That Christmas Night?”, and its purpose is to highlight the ways in which the birth of Jesus impacts and transforms lives even now.

The concert this year will include both individual Christmas pieces old and new, with Pastor May Lou Aune once again directing the group. There will also be a Christmas cantata directed by Beulah High School Choir Instructor Phillip Voeller.