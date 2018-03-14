3/14/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

As warm weather approaches, Hazen prepares to celebrate.

It’s the annual “Taste of Hazen” event, and it brings out a wide variety of food, with something that everyone with every kind of taste can appreciate.

On March 19, 25 businesses will gather at Hazen City Hall, starting at 5 p.m.

“It’s five more [businesses] then we had last year,” Antoinette Heier, Hazen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. “That was my goal, to increase and take baby steps.”

Among the different foods that can be sampled at the event are options as diverse as pulled pork, a baked potato bar, homemade mac & cheese, buffalo chicken chili, kitty and puppy chow, donuts, and banana splits.

Businesses participating in the event have the option to develop a theme and decorate their booth, although it is not required.