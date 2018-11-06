November 6, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Ever since the Miss Mercer County Competition was formed a couple years ago, it provides an opportunity for local women to demonstrate their beauty, skills and intelligence to the world.

On Saturday, the 2018 competition will be held at the Hazen High School Theater. Not only will this year’s show feature a wide selection of talent from around the area, but it will also showcase two of this year’s state titleholders.

After Cara Mund won the Miss America crown, Katie Olson took the Miss North Dakota crown for the state. Olson will join in the events on Saturday, as well as interacting with people in Hazen the day before.