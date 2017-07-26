7/26/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Knife River Days is Stanton’s annual summer bash. This year, the fun runs Aug. 5-6.

“There’s a couple new things added onto the agenda this year,” Wanda Knutson said. Knutson, who helps organize Knife River Days, said she was excited for the adult tractor pull and entertainment by Jerry Frasier.

Explaining the tractor pull, Knutson said, “They bring in their tractors, and there are weighted devices they hook up to. They have to see how far they can pull them.”

The tractor pull runs 12-4 p.m. Aug. 5.

Frasier is a comedian and magician who will perform at Coal Country Inn.

“He’s a really energetic person,” Knutson said. “It will be a really good time, really entertaining.”

She added that the show is for all ages, including kids.

Knife River Days kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 5 with a walk/run at Stanton Park. This is followed by a bake sale at the Stanton Civic Center in the morning, a horseshoe tournament in the park from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., and bike races along Harmon Ave. starting at 10:30 a.m. In the latter event, there will be age divisions for each race.

