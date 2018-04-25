4/25/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Hazen’s school district is joining 20 other schools this coming year to implement a new program, hoping to teach students the skills of the future.

It’s called the TEALS (Technology Education And Literacy in Schools) Program, and it is a nationwide plan in giving a teacher in each district the ability to successfully instruct students in coding and computer technology. Hazen intends to begin working with the program at the start of the next school year.

Monty Mayer, Hazen High School Principal, said TEALS is meant to get more education about technology available to students, so that they have more skills to adapt to the tasks they are likely to face in college and the working world when it comes to computer science.

“Only 10 percent of high school graduates had any type of class that dealt with that when they graduated,” Mayer noted, adding that that is a nationwide statistic.