November 14, 2018

By Daniel Arens

On the eleventh hour of 11/11/1918, the guns fell silent in Europe for the first time in over four years.

On the eleventh hour of 11/11/2018, the bells tolled out from churches in Hazen, in North Dakota, and across the nation.

One hundred years after the First World War ended, Hazen joined many communities in the United States in honoring the historic anniversary. While local churches tolled the Bells of Peace, residents from Hazen and throughout Mercer County gathered at the city hall for a special ceremony.

This ceremony tied together the celebration of the Armistice of 1918 with the honoring of all veterans on Veterans Day, and, in a very special way, those who served in Vietnam.