8/02/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Over the last several years, Hazen watched with pride as two hometown girls grew into remarkable women and remarkable performers. Now, with feelings of both joy and sadness, the town watches as the ladies head away from Hazen for new places and new goals.

Tigirlily, the “dynamic duo” of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, is moving to Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 19, where they will continue to pursue their college educations while also seeking new breakthroughs for their singing and songwriting.

“After Krista graduated, we’ve just been kind of waiting for the right time to move to Nashville,” Kendra said. “It wasn’t a quick decision, we thought about it a lot.”

“We’re so excited,” she added. “It’s very bittersweet, though. [Hazen] is always home, and we can always come back here.”

This transition is hitting Tigirlily in the midst of an already busy schedule. They are performing in more than a half dozen venues before the actual move.

“The last couple weeks are not really even a chance to relax and reminisce about all we did,” Krista said. “It’s more like a concert, and then, okay, try to talk to two or three people.”