4/04/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Years of experience and a lifelong dream came together for one woman as she takes the helm for Knife River Indian Villages (KRIV) near Stanton.

Brenda Todd, KRIV’s new park superintendent, is a newcomer to North Dakota, but she is not a newcomer to the national park scene.

In November of 2017, Todd was offered the position, after applying for the job. She began working at KRIV on Feb. 5, after coming up with her husband in January and picking out a house in Hazen.

“It’s been a big learning curve,” she said. “Right now, I’m just doing my best to get to know the staff and the day-to-day operations, which can be different than big picture planning.”

Todd grew up, and in fact has spent most of her life, in the state of Colorado.