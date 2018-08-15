8/15/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

While the first three months of one girl’s life proved challenging, her parents are hopeful that a rich and abundant future lies ahead.

Phoebe Bakker was born on May 19. She is the fifth child of Arlo and Heidi Bakker, who live southeast of Hazen.

Shortly after her birth, Phoebe’s parents noticed signs in her behavior that made them nervous. When she was five days old, they brought her to Bismarck for genetic tests. Phoebe was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

That diagnosis led to a difficult journey for the family, starting when Phoebe began having trouble with feeding. The family went to a pediatrician in Bismarck, who informed them that the feeding trouble could be a sign of either leukemia or transient myeloproliferative disorder (TMD).