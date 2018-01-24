1/24/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailers have consistently brought expenses for upkeep and maintenance to the county. Now the commission is getting rid of them.

Duane Scheurer, Mercer County commission chairman, explained during a meeting on Jan. 17 some of the history of the two trailers. They were originally obtained during the housing shortage when the boom in western North Dakota was at its height.

However, only one person ever lived in one of the trailers, and soon the housing shortage passed and the county was left to maintain the trailers over the years since. In the last two years, one of these trailers has been put to use as housing for Jim Theurer with Contegrity Group, who has overseen the work on the remodel and expansion of the county courthouse and jail.