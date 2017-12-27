12/27/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Within the quiet streets of Stanton, one longtime resident quietly but continually works on his two-decade hobby.

Glen Sailer, a former employee of Great River Energy’s (GRE) Stanton Station, retired from the plant around 20 years ago. At that stage, he wanted to find a new outlet for his time.

“Well, I’m not for sitting around,” Sailer said. “I’ve got projects going on all the time.”

Sailer found his new hobby in toy-making, specifically toys modeled after a wide variety of vehicles. Everything from pick-up trucks to cranes to coal trucks to campers: Sailer makes them all.

However, Sailer has no interest in marketing his delightful creations. For him, toy-making is a personal and family affair. His 10 grandchildren are quite spoiled by the marvelous handmade toys crafted specially for them.

Sailer also put his skill to use for special benefits and silent auctions. One of the most memorable of these experiences for him came during the 2011 Minot flood, when he made a few toys for a silent auction that raised money to help the flood victims.