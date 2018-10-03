October 3, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Several groups of Hazen students are working hard to raise money for valuable causes. One of these groups is certainly hoping to raise laughs as well as money.

Gretchen Gustafson, Maiyah Dockter and Emma Wanzek are three students with the Hazen Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). They hope to combine a push to raise money for a local organization with a fun reward for the students and community members who participate.

All students with Hazen FCCLA are working on programs to help community causes out.

“Every group has a different project that they do,” Dockter said.

With the help of their instructor, Melissa Brandt, the three students were able to obtain a pregnancy simulator suit. Meeting a fundraising goal will mean one male Hazen teacher will have the pleasure (or, perhaps, the displeasure) to showcase the simulator for a day.