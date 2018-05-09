9/05/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

With the coming of September and the start of the new school year, it’s time for people to get ready for another of the community’s big annual attractions.

During each school year, the Hazen Concert Series brings in four performers or performing groups to put on concerts for the community. This allows Hazen residents and people throughout the area to enjoy a wide selection of different styles of music and entertainment.

Brassfire is kicking off the music series this year with a concert this Saturday. This performance features trumpeter Jens Lindemann and his trio, with the concert starting at 7 p.m. at the Hazen High School Theater.

Lindemann’s career has ranged from appearing internationally as an orchestral soloist, recording with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to playing lead trumpet with the renowned Canadian Brass and even a command performance for the Queen of England.