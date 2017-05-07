7/05/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

For some businesses, transitions between owners can be challenging, frustrating, and intimidating. But as Dallas Speidel prepares to move on from his years as owner of the carpet and furniture store in town that bears his name, he is confident that the business is in good hands.

Speaking of Keith and Tina Knecht, Dallas said, “I cannot think of anyone I would rather see in this store to continue in this business than these two people. It’s a real opportunity to see this place grow.”

At the beginning of the year, Dallas made the determination he would retire at the end of June. He and his wife Bert have spent the last few weeks preparing for their move to Bismarck, where their two sons Nate and Andy live.

“The fact of the matter is I’m 65 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 43 years,” he said. “The Bismarck move seemed to be quite rapid, but it was something we’d been thinking about for some time.”

However, he also had concerns about the future of Speidel’s after his departure.

In March, however, Dallas sat down with the Knechts to discuss what was in store for the business down the road. It turned out to be a fortunate conversation.

“[Keith] looks at us, then over at his wife, and then he looks back at us,” Dallas said, “and he says, ‘What if we’d be interested in buying it?’”

