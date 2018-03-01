1/03/18 (Wed)

Northland Community Health Center took first place in commercial category in the Midsummer Fest Grand Parade.

McClusky Merchants Association sponsored an ATV run to the Prophet's Mountains on Sunday of the 2017 Midsummer Fest celebration..

Bellamy Brothers were the special entertainment in McClusky for Mid State Ag's grand opening and Rover Ag's customer appreciation.

The Elvis show that included tributes to both Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley drew a crowd of approximately 150 people to the McClusky High School gym.

New concrete adds life to Sheridan County Pioneer Historical Society building.

Many of those gathered for the North Dakota Street Rod Association event in August in McClusky had never before seen that many vehicles parked on Main Street.