6/21/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The McClusky Senior Center was filled with a “family of friends” according to the card read by Mildred Kissee. The June 15 event was centered on Mildred and Marvin Kissee’s planned departure to live in another state.

The card summed it up, that everyone is a little of many things that we all rejoice or recall in daily habits and lives. It is what ties people together in minds and hearts in a family of friends at the center.

The number of visitors was in the mid-30s by mid-afternoon, with cake and topping holding out as they came and went, saying good-bye, exchanging hugs and phone numbers, and shedding just a tear or two.

The couple had recently returned from a 70-year anniversary of Marvin’s Nazarene University class. The Idaho Press-Tribune had printed a story and photo from Brian Morrin at KBOI-2 News about the gathering. The article told of the couple traveling often to reunite with friends and family in the Nampa, Idaho area.

The article told of how Marvin attended NNU from 1940-1943 before being called into service during World War II. When he got back, he met Mildred and proposed to her after a brief courtship. Then Marvin left for Notre Dame to become a naval officer.

