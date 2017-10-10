10/10/17 (Tue)

By ALLAN TINKER

The back entrance to the McClusky Gazette building was upgraded for handicap accessibility by JDM Schmitt Concrete of Towner. They were also the contractor for the floor installation at the Goodrich Historical Society and for private homes in the area. Workers are David, Brenda, and Devin Schmitt, along with son-in-law, Brian Pierce.

The job was watched by several sightseers as gravel and pea rock were removed, rebar laid on leveled ground, and the cement poured last week.

With the flat surface, wheel chairs and walkers will more easily be able to gain entrance to the building, with fairly flat floors and a ramp inside to also aid customers and workers.

Brian M. Tinker, owner of the building, is one user that needed the better access for winter and rainy weather. Now the flat area will be easily cleaned in normal weather.

