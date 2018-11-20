November 20, 2018

BY ALLAN TINKER

The bids for the accessible modifications to city hall doorways and restrooms numbered but one. Kraft Builders’ bid was tabled until December for more information from the general contractor. The bid was for $56,058.

There was no police report.

Guests included Larry Gessner, an applicant for a position on the Job Development Authority and Baleigh and Kim Ripplinger. Baleigh was attending the meeting as part of her homework assignment through youth participation in Governor Burgum’s Main Street Initiative project. She was one of 12 youth chosen for participation in the youth group.

Gessner and another applicant, Melissa Pfennig, were both approved for JDA member appointments. Brandon Lauer turned in his resignation, in writing, from JDA.

