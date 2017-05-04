4/05/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The large building formerly housing Polar Ware in south McClusky was vacant for a number of years. The prime facility was purchased in 2016 by Clark and Melissa Price of Washburn, a “sister,” separate entity, business to their main branch in Washburn called River Ag.

Known as Mid State Ag, the doors are “open for business,” said General Manager Paul Hagen.

The large office, loading and storage facility allows ag supplies to be housed inside, a point of delight for those who need to shop for farm needs during a cold or snowy blast of weather.

Complete ag supplies are on hand for grain, livestock or poultry producers, with more refinements, such as bulk storage for seeds in the works. Pioneer seeds, dog, cat, poultry, calf and other foods, rope, feeding and watering equipment and many other items are on display and available for purchase.