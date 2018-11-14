November 14, 2018

Mid State Ag and Pioneer will host the second annual Mini Ag Show at McClusky at the Mid State Ag location south edge of town on Monday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manager Paul Hagen said they would be featuring “some of the best area Ag vendors and business specialists” throughout the day.

A wide range of topics important to farmers and ranchers will be presented in seminars and displays, as well as a friendly setting to visit with friends, family and business partners.