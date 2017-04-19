4/19/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

It was a fun time to grab a bag, a donut, a cup of coffee and a special minute or two to visit. It was another great anniversary event for Holen’s Super Valu in McClusky. The event was on Thursday, March 30, a windy day that regularly blew the welcome sign down on the sidwalk in front.

Workers Donna Fibelstad and Lynn Helm were ready at the helm, with owners Scott and Diane Holen greeting customers with directions to the good things to eat in the corner. Scott noted that he had a haircut just for the occasion. Looked sharp!

The special good anniversary news was that the Holen’s had again become grandparents, according to Diane. It was son Alex and Carolyn and baby Orrin Alexander.