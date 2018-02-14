2/14/18 (Wed)

By TIM HANSON

The Trojans girls basketball team was bounced out of further competition Saturday night. They lost to Center/Stanton 55-26 in a District 10 region-qualifying game.

Wilton/Wing defeated the Trojans 52-25 in the Trojans first game of the tournament.

In a loser-out game, the Trojans defeated Max 57-42.

Morgan Reiser was chosen as a member of the 2018 District 10 All-Tournament team.

Other members of the team include Lauren Koski, Jade Koski and Taylor Bergquist from Wilton/Wing, Taysha Snyder, Mackenzie Snyder and Maria Wirtz from Underwood, Amber Frank and Ashley Frank from Center/Stanton and Katherine Fox from Garrison.

In the first game of the tournament against the Wilton/Wing Miners the Trojans picked up the turn over bug right away as the Miners took an 8-2 lead out of the starting gate and led 24-13 at the end of one.

