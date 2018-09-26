September 26, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

The public meeting regarding the McClusky City Park District brought none of the public to the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on September 18.

New park district member Ethan Schwalk asked questions about homestead credit; President Brenda Meckle explained the age, income and other qualifying criteria to the reduced real estate taxes for residents. The budget was approved, 3-0.

The amounts levied, including general and special revenue funds, totaled $92,700.

Gerri Schmidt appeared on behalf of a dog park proposal for the city’s dog owners.

She stated she was there on behalf of dog owners and lovers. She said that happiness is being owned by your dog.

Schmidt has an online petition and said she is joined by worldwide animal activists in finding free space for dogs to play and exercise in confined urban areas.

Upon questioning, she stated she had 12 or more other dog owners who have contacted her to support the request. She asked about using the Heart Park, a park area near the center of town, for such a use under certain hours.

