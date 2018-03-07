7/03/18 (Tue)

By ALLAN TINKER

The McClusky City Council met for their post-election reorganization meeting on June 26 in McClusky City Council Chambers.

Outgoing Mayor Roberta Hunt thanked everyone for his or her help during the terms she served and then directed the meeting to Connie Jerome.

Jerome read the oath of office and allegiance to the laws and constitution of the State of North Dakota and City of McClusky and accepted the position of mayor of McClusky.