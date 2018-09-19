September 19, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

The Saturday, city-wide rummage sale, highlighted by the estate sale of Freida Feickert’s family, had Goodrich buzzing with traffic.

With a meeting place to rest and have lunch at the Goodrich Legion Hall, the sales lined a portion of the south end of town and along the upper north edge, with one lining main street.

There was something for the young, the hungry, the collectors, the house builders and those who added to already established collections and businesses.

