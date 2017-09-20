9/20/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

McClusky School District has a new principal, former Ray School District’s K-12 business and computer teacher Sarah Beck.

Beck said she has no prior connection to the McClusky School District but “applied, interviewed and was hired.”

Her education includes a Masters of Educational Leadership from Western Governors University; and Bachelors of Science in Business Education Composite, Marketing, Geography, and Multimedia Endorsed from Weber State University. She completed her generals at University of Utah.

Her formal skills include: Instruction and Classroom Management, Accounting, Quick Books, Adobe In Design CS2, Flash, Photoshop, Dream Weaver, Effective Communication, Exceptional Students, Customer Service, Interdisciplinary Strategies, SIS/Aspire grading system, Office Equipment, Typing, 10 Key, Advanced Spreadsheet Applications, Word Processing, Computer Technology, Accounting and Microsoft Office Specialist Certified 2013 (MOAC).

