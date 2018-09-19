September 19, 2018
Corn feed turnout light
By ALLAN TINKER
The Wednesday turnout for the annual corn feed was light. A heavy harvest timeline, coupled with school and other activities limited attendance. The corn feed drew just 57 people.
The servers were able to turn the tables on no-shows by offering the surplus, plus unused fresh corn, to very willing buyers.
The cooked corn went home to fill a corn on the cob empty spot in many households.
Hotdogs and chips were also offered those who attended.