4/25/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Representing Congressman Kevin Cramer, Kaitlyn Weidert was back home in Sheridan County, visiting with constituents who need help with issues, usually involving federal agencies.

She brought greetings from Cramer who has a record of holding more town halls in his district than any other member. “He loves to talk to people,” said Weidert. “He tries to visit two locations every month; within three years he will have had staff in all areas. He says this is the best part of his job.”

Weidert added that they deal with many issues, some involving elderly or people with disabilities, as well as farming, regulatory and business issues.

Ag policy was one of the current concerns among many of the constituents.