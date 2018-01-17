1/17/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department can help you before you are in trouble. Trouble may sneak in during the night or day without you being aware that the thief is even working to steal who you are.

Identity theft is a federal crime. It takes your personal information and uses it without your permission or knowledge for financial or other gain. It topped the list of consumer complaints for 15 years. It can happen to anyone at any time.

Similar to buying a fire alarm before your house catches fire, putting safe guards and safe behaviors into your life can help you stay in control of your credit, your financial information and your life.