4/19/17 (Wed)

Information by Jessica Boehm

There were 200 diners at the knoephla dinner fundraiser in McClusky on April 2. The money earned will be used for coaching fees, new baseball bag, catcher’s gear, and to also save and build up our funds for continued years when numbers could be down, according to organizer Jessica Boehm.

Boehm added that the McClusky Dragons Baseball Knoephla Fundraiser was a huge success. “We had an amazing turnout, and support from the community was unbelievable, for which we are so thankful.”

She added the event was possible because of the many donations the group received prior to the event.

