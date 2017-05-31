5/31/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Noah Vance Tripp was a class unto himself. He was valedictorian, champion for all his teachers, eager to learn and a best friend to Nicholas for seven years.

The youngest of the Tripp children of Richard and Tina, he spoke warmly of his sister Daisy, who poured punch for his post-graduation celebration as his parents served home cooked pulled pork, baked beans and cake.

Under the class colors of yellow, light blue and white, the stage lit up the Goodrich School gym on Saturday and added to the words of Pastor James Grupp, who served as speaker for the event.