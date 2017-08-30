8/30/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Fields are busy with harvesting, often with more than one machine working the larger stands.

The dry conditions and heat have created higher protein on crops, which is desirable in wheat, but less so in barley, as it ruins malting quality. Barley will be a grain harder to sell except for feed this year.

There has been little issue with bugs, said Nicole Wardner, Sheridan County Extension agent, but the higher test weights in wheat, 62-63 pounds, offers some encouragement. No diseases have created a problem in central North Dakota crops either.

“If we get some rain on cover crops, we’ll do well,” added Wardner.