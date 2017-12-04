4/12/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Easter eggs, 500 according to event officials, were all over the McClusky City Park playground on Sunday, April 9. No malfunction of the Easter Bunny, just SCiPY and its annual egg hunt for the kids. The event started slightly after 2 p.m. when everyone was registered for the two Easter baskets.

With little kids, five and under, leading off with a few minutes head start, the race was on. Parents helped the smallest find and pick up eggs, while toddlers and “bigger” kids finding their own.

