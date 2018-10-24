October 24, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

Lifelong Sheridan County resident Steve Eisenbeisz has grown to love his commission position and the people he serves. “I get out to see people other than look at dairy cows,” he said of his past 30 years of dairy farming and the change in venue. “I get to contribute to society and I have the time, as I am semi-retired.

Eisenbeisz also noted his father Reinhold served for a short time as commissioner, dying unexpectedly in his third year of his term.

Eisenbeisz was raised on the family dairy farm with his dad and mother Irene and his three brothers, none of whom live in state. He and his wife Karla continued the operation for many years, eventually dropping to just grain farming.