7/12/17 (Wed)



By ALLAN TINKER

Danny Elvis, known in real life as Dan Wagner, is enthusiastic in his praise for Elvis Presley, the famous singer for whom he offers his personal tribute.

For those who miss both Presley and Johnny Cash, the second singer also widely known by most, the time is now. Cash will also appear in tribute form with Wagner offering the bass voice music so well known to many.

“Elvis was a most generous man,” said Wagner. “He gave away huge gifts to everyone around him.” It is this and his admiration for the talent of Elvis, that Wagner will bring to the McClusky High School audience on July 22. He noted, on a personal basis, that he was born in 1968, making him the same age as Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter from his marriage to Priscilla.