8/02/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The Elvis show that included tributes to both Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley drew a crowd of approximately 150 people to the McClusky High School gym on July 22.

The building was a performer’s challenge as it is not air-conditioned but Danny Elvis and his band were seasoned and professional performers. They gave a three-hour performance of the best hits of the two men, along with gifts of scarves, small and large teddy bears and a guitar or two.

Pearl Meckle and Rhonda Meckle received special recognition for being faithful fans of the traveling musicians.

Karla Erickson, Ruso, won a guitar during a drawing and was presented the guitar and stand by Danny Elvis.

