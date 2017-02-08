Elvis show pleases fans
8/02/17 (Wed)
By ALLAN TINKER
The Elvis show that included tributes to both Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley drew a crowd of approximately 150 people to the McClusky High School gym on July 22.
The building was a performer’s challenge as it is not air-conditioned but Danny Elvis and his band were seasoned and professional performers. They gave a three-hour performance of the best hits of the two men, along with gifts of scarves, small and large teddy bears and a guitar or two.
Pearl Meckle and Rhonda Meckle received special recognition for being faithful fans of the traveling musicians.
Karla Erickson, Ruso, won a guitar during a drawing and was presented the guitar and stand by Danny Elvis.
