8/15/18 (Wed)

Press release from Steve Andrist,

NDNA Executive Director

Dozens of North Dakota newspapers this week are joining hundreds of others across the nation in a coordinated effort to tell the world they are not sick, dangerous, enemies of the people.

Since before his election President Trump has frequently claimed journalists’ stories are fake and that the journalists are “enemies of the people.”

Thousands of his supporters have joined the rallying cry, leaving the other side of the story largely untold.

This week newspapers across North Dakota and the country will publish editorials that tell stories of how journalists are members of their communities, chroniclers of the first draft of history, and watchdogs who shed light on local troubles as well as local triumphs.