1/24/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Sheridan County Extension Agent Nicole Wardner held the first advisory council meeting last Thursday in the McClusky City Community Room. A half dozen people attended and enjoyed soup and salad, as well as the presentation on the strengths, programs and county agent particulars. The ELT (Extension Leadership Team) has made these meetings mandatory.

Wardner spoke on her background in farm programming, which she was surprised to learn was the strongest in her group. She spent 6 years working at FSA, which gave her critical knowledge and connections with the people involved in the programs.