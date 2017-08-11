11/08/17 (Wed)



The Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resource Management and Sustainability (FARRMS) recently relocated its business office from Medina to the former Tuttle School building in Tuttle.

The non-profit is reorganizing to focus more resources on growing program management and strategic planning.

Former Executive Director Eden McLeod of McClusky will be the program director. McLeod will be responsible for the implementation of the programs and projects as set by the FARRMS Board of Directors.

McLeod will continue to serve as interim executive director until a new executive director is hired.

