10/10/17 (Tue)

Submitted by Mabel Tkach

Our country has been at war so long that at times we forget those serving in the armed forces. The American Legion Post 124 Auxiliary gives everyone the opportunity to show appreciation.

All it takes is a Christmas card, time, mailing stickers and a rubber band. Write a cheerful note; place your mailing sticker on back of the card and on the upper left hand corner of the envelope. Make it personal and be sure to say you appreciate their service.

Do not seal the envelope but tuck in the flap. We ask for increments of five, banded together but you can write as many as you wish, 5 to 1,000.

