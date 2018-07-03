3/07/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER and CANDACE PELLMAN

Women’s Ag Connection Day in Goodrich opened in the Goodrich School gymnasium with a breakfast of yogurt, granola and fruit from Bessie’s Best.

Time was allowed early in the morning for the approximately 25 attendees to visit the eight display booths, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, USDA, Farm Service Agency, North Dakota Natural Resources Trust, Sheridan County Extension Service, FARRMS, North Dakota Farmers Union to gather information.

Four speakers, filled the morning until lunchtime when the group enjoyed Bessie’s Best pizza and garlic bread. After another chance to gather information and visit the booths, four afternoon speakers also presented information. Cookies were served during the February 22 meeting and door prizes were given away before the meeting closed at 3 p.m.

The morning discussion began with women telling about their history with agriculture and their current land ownership and operations. Cayla Bendel, Women in Conservation coordinator, then asked them to “dig a little deeper” and talk about their connection to the land.