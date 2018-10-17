October 17, 2018

BY ALLAN TINKER

Challenger for the position of Sheridan County Auditor, Laura Engle lives in her grandmother’s former home on the northeast corner of Goodrich.

Engle chose to run for auditor when asked to run by people from around Sheridan County. She had not known the position was up for election and gathered the signatures needed to get her name on the ballot.

Engle stated she was pleased with the turnout of the primary election. “Many don’t vote in the primaries,” she said. She said she would quit her job if elected and focus on the requirements of performing the auditor’s job.

She and her husband Brian, who works as a Goodrich area blade man for the county, have been busy remodeling the property for the past five years.

The house, purchased fr