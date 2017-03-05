5/03/17 (Wed)

A good-sized crowd enjoyed the Goodrich School Spring Concert held April 20 at the high school gym.

LaDonna Erdmann, music instructor, directed the concert with a variety of musical selections. First-sixth grades performed “Our States are Great,” “The Bells of Liberty,” “Smile, Smile, Smile!” and “Green.” Fifth-sixth grades girls sang “Somewhere Out There.” This song earned them elementary music contest winner.

Other elementary music contest winners and selec