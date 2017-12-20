12/20/17 (Wed)

Tuesday evening, the Goodrich School put on a Christmas play called “Fa La La Land,” under the direction of LaDonna Erdmann.

Cast members included: Mayor, Laneisha Steichen; Deputy Mayor, Starr Spence; Vice Mayor, Brook Steichen; Assistant Mayor, Chloe Ludwick; Executive Mayor, Tessa Galvin; Mr. Mayor, Malakye Galvin; Composers, Maria Steichen and Baylee Smith; Lyricists, Mary Anderson and Brooke Lieberman; Maestro Julie, Isis Smith; Handel, Zane Steichen; Bach, Elizabeth Ludwick; Townspeople, Seth Galvin, Kamylah Erdmann, Josie Galvin, Elizabeth Lallas, Ethan Lieberman.

