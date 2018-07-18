7/18/18 (Wed)

Another new attraction during the Midsummer Fest was greased pigs on Saturday afternoon. The greased pig contest was sponsored by the McClusky FFA Chapter and Michael Axt.

There were five age categories: 5-7 yrs, 8-10 yrs, 11-12 yrs, 13-14 yrs, and adult.

Michael Axt and Bryton Werth greased the pigs before putting them in the pen.

In age 5-7 yr., Tell Tedford and Piper Belisle entered with their hands being greased down with Crisco. Tell almost got the pig, but Piper managed to pick up the pig and put in the tub. Piper was the winner for that category.

In age 8-10 yrs., Dawson Felchle, Karen Hoffman, Eli Halstad, Aubrey Majors, Daphne Lauer, Cohl Jorgenson, Cole Abrahamson and Karen Hoffman entered. Dawson was the winner.

In age 11-12 yrs., Kayne Rhoads, Braxxten Wanner, Irie Irwin and Karter Baker entered the contest and Kayne was the winner.