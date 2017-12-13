12/13/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The day of the bazaar was here, all the hard work would soon be rewarded.

The Friday crowd showed up in regular doses of welcomes and hugs. Visitors headed to the crafts or to the dining hall where they could enjoy a lunch of good home cooking, pies being the top treat.

Candy had been put to good use in creating novel Christmas decorations. The colorful creations lined up under the tree in the entry, the center of attention with the tiny sleighs and other figures headed to a new home for the holidays.