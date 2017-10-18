Hospital project dedication ready
10/18/17 (Wed)
By ALLAN TINNKER
Information courtesy Rhonda Stradinger
Exciting news for the community is seeing the hospital’s new front completed.
The new front entrance dedication/ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday, October 25, at 6 p.m. at CHI St. Alexius Turtle Lake Hospital.
After the ribbon cutting, everyone is invited to enjoy cake and refreshments at the hospital. The public is invited and welcome to attend.
