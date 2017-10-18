10/18/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINNKER

Information courtesy Rhonda Stradinger

Exciting news for the community is seeing the hospital’s new front completed.

The new front entrance dedication/ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday, October 25, at 6 p.m. at CHI St. Alexius Turtle Lake Hospital.

After the ribbon cutting, everyone is invited to enjoy cake and refreshments at the hospital. The public is invited and welcome to attend.