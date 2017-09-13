9/13/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The September regular meeting of the McClusky Job Authority was brief but happy.

Several items were successfully completed, with events held for the community and new ownership of the local Little Hearts Daycare complete. The final steps in updating the abstract and paperwork necessary were done, reported JDA Chair Roberta Hunt.

Brandon Lauer presented a card and thank you letter from one of the many attendees of the NDSRA event, which all the members read. It is great when people take time to send thank yous that are unexpected but always welcome, concluded the group.

The city and JDA meetings will be held later in October, the 23, due to the planned absence of Auditor Jennifer Meserole.