8/08/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Danny Elvis (Wagner) was back in McClusky on August 4 with his memory-filled tribute to two beloved musical performers of the past, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. He also slid in a Bobby Vee tribute, but not with his own talent. The Legends Show Band was the accompaniment.

Michael Helm, pianist, Martin Vigesaa, lead guitarist, and Owen B, drummer, make up the Legends Show Band.

The crowd of more than 100 were grateful for the huge fans in the school auditorium, as the night was as hot as the last year’s performance.

The troupers on stage, pounding on drums, keyboard and guitar strings were also in the path of fans but moving more than the audience.

