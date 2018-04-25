4/25/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Enthusiastic students attended the performance of Kat Perkins at McClusky Elementary, all the happier to see the day-late postponed performance appearance happen.

The special event, later performed for the high school students as well, was high energy and carried a positive message for the children and adults gathered to watch.

“Be fearless,” said Kat. “You have to be brave. You are never too old to try something new.”

Then she introduced her special signs for the three steps of being fearless. The students readily copied the hand gestures and, encouraged to speak louder, shouted their enthusiasm as the lessons took hold.